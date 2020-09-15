Tranmere Rovers have confirmed the signing of former Swindon Town and Bolton Wanderers attacker Kaiyne Woolery on their official club website.

Mike Jackson will be hoping to guide Tranmere Rovers to promotion this season after the club were controversially relegated last season. Now, the club have moved to add a new face to their attacking ranks to bring some new firepower to Prenton Park.

Following the end of his contract with Swindon Town, former Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic attacker Kaiyne Woolery has put pen to paper on a contract with Tranmere Rovers.

Upon the confirmation of his arrival, Woolery spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at his latest move. He said that he is aiming to help the club to promotion this season, saying:

“I’m really pleased the deal is sorted now. This is a place I’ve been meaning to come to for a while so I’m happy to finally be here.

“Tranmere is a very big club and obviously recently won back to back promotions. Last year’s relegation shouldn’t really have happened so hopefully I can come here and help us get another promotion.

“I spoke to the Gaffer he just said what he is wanting to achieve this season and I think you can see by some of the signings already that the squad is looking strong.”

Woolery made his way through non-league football before earning a move to Bolton Wanderers in 2014. Woolery played 24 times for the club before leaving to join Wigan Athletic in 2016.

The attacker – who can play through the middle as well as out wide, appeared once for the Latics, also spending time out on loan with Forest Green.

Woolery has spent the last three years with Swindon Town, managing 14 goals and 14 assists in 111 appearances for the club. Now, the 25-year-old will be hoping to make an impact with Tranmere Rovers.

Tranmere Rovers fans, are you happy with the signing of Woolery? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swindon Town news, the club confirmed the departure of a fan favourite at the weekend – find out more about that here.

Happy with the signing of Woolery?