There’s been a lot wrong with Sheffield Wednesday over the last few years and it culminated in the 12 points deduction which currently has the Owls at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

All of the issues in the back might have been ignored or brushed over if the product on the pitch was any good. After all, Wednesday fans were pretty calm when owner Dejphon Chansiri put his name on the stands because then it seemed inevitable the club would get promoted and soon.

But the product on the pitch has been pretty rubbish. Their form at the end of last season was of a side about to get relegated and players have consistently underwhelmed. To make matters worse, the underperforming players were the ones brought in on big fees and were a reason why Sheffield Wednesday were struggling with Financial Fair Play.

The man who became a symbol for everything that went wrong with Wednesday was Rhodes. Brought in on loan in January 2017 with the move becoming permanent in the summer for what was a club-record fee, Rhodes was meant to be the final piece. Wednesday struggled for an out-and-out goalscorer so while they had quality like Fernando Forestieri, Steven Fletcher and Lucas Joao, they didn’t have the man who could reliably score in every game and get over 20 goals a season.

Rhodes got off to a good start by scoring in his second game, an impressive header against Birmingham City. But he’d only score two more goals for the rest of the season. Wednesday would lose in the play-offs against Huddersfield Town.

Since then, it has been a nightmare for Rhodes at Hillsborough. He has never had a good run of games and he’s never performed as many would expect him too. Worse of all, the fans turned on him. The fans have been very critical of his performances, criticising him of being lazy and not putting in the effort expected of a player who was believed to have been signed for £10m. Rhodes would leave the club for the season to help Norwich City get promoted but a permanent move couldn’t be agreed and he ended up back at Hillsborough for another year of being the Championship’s most expensive bench warmer.

But is the turning point here? A week after being mocked for being a £10m striker pipped to the starting spot by the definitely not a striker Adam Reach, he scored in the opening game of the league season against Cardiff City. For the second of the game, strike partner Josh Windass scored the opener, a good free-kick routine saw the ball put in the box for Rhodes to finish from close range. For the Huddersfield and Blackburn fans that knew Rhodes at his best, it was a very familiar sight.

This has had Wednesday fans wondering if this is the time when they’ll finally see why the club spent so much money on him. Rhodes is a proven striker at this level who admittedly seems have lost his mojo ever since he moved to Middlesbrough. But that goal instinct doesn’t just leave players as you can see from anytime an old striking legend shows up at a charity match. Rhodes surely has that quality still in there waiting for the confidence boost he hasn’t since Boris Johnson was the amusing Mayor of London.

Of course we have been here before. Last season, Rhodes popped up and scored a perfect hat trick in a 4-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest. We all got excited then as we thought the real Rhodes had finally shown up. But then he went back to his disappointing new normal over Christmas and was soon on the bench again. His run in the first team post restart was promising but he wouldn’t score. That hat trick was the only game he’d score in all season.

What makes things more promising this season is that the tactics are better suited for him. During the Carvalhal and Luhukay era where Rhodes was a consistent disappointment, when he did play he was upfront on his own. When he succeeded at Huddersfield and Blackburn, he was usually partnered with another striker. When he tore into Wednesday and scored all of Huddersfield’s goals in a 4-4 draw, he was working with Lee Novak. He would continue to score in that season as he netted a titanic 36 goals in total. At Blackburn he’d be partnered with Rudy Gestede who also got on the score sheet and get a big move to Middlesbrough that hasn’t worked out. Coincidentally, or perhaps because of this, Wednesday have been linked with Gestede over the summer.

Since the restart after the lockdown and going into this season, Wednesday have been playing 3-5-2. This means if Rhodes does start more often, he will have a partner. On Saturday it was Windass who he was partnered with but Elias Kachunga is also ready to grab his chance. Wednesday also want another striker, which could be the aforementioned Gestede or maybe Zohore.

You also have to mention new coach James Beattie. He was a prominent goalscorer in his own right back in the day, though some of that goalscoring came for Sheffield United. But his coaching of strikers has been well praised by many of the players he has worked with his previously. He has been credited with the form and performances put in by Chris Wood and Che Adams. If you have a subscription to The Athletic, I would recommend this fantastic article by Nancy Frostick on his training methods which sound like they’ll get the best out of every Wednesday striker including Rhodes.

This makes a Rhodes renaissance far more likely this season than previously. Obviously he’ll need to continue this form or else the story will end like it has done so many times before with Rhodes on the bench watching while someone else gets his chances. But if he can get back to what he used to be, that £10m might finally start seeming like it was worth it.

Can Jordan Rhodes get back to the form he had at Huddersfield and Blackburn?