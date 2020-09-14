Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are both interested in free agent striker Anthony Pilkington according to Football Insider.

The 32-year-old is available as a free agent following his departure from Wigan Athletic at the end of last season due to their financial woes.

Pilkington brings versatility as well as experience and knowledge of the English football league and could be a real coup for a Championship side this summer.

The striker enjoyed a loan spell at Huddersfield between 2009 and 2011 when he scored 23 goals and provided 18 assists in 105 Championship games before his move to Norwich City.

He has also played nine times for the Republic of Ireland national team highlighting the international experience he could also bring at this level.

Pilkington can play on either wing and scored three goals in 16 games for Wigan last season before he left the club.

He did endure frustrating spells out of the side due to injury but with Huddersfield looking to strengthen their attacking ranks he looks to be on their radar.

The Terriers have already lost Steve Mounie and Elias Kachunga and Karlan Grant also looks to be heading for the exit with West Bromwich Albion interested in the striker.

Huddersfield tasted defeat on the opening day as they lost 1-0 to Norwich City whilst Rotherham beat Wycombe Wanderers on their return to the Championship.

Both sides will be looking to add a striker to their squad as they aim to avoid a relegation battle this campaign.

Would Anthony Pilkington be a good signing for a Championship side?