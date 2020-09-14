Crystal Palace are set for ‘talks’ with Brentford over winger Said Benrahma according to Sky Sports News.

The Eagles are interested in doing a deal for the Championship star and are set to meet Benrahma’s advisors about the possibility of a transfer to Selhurst Park.

Brentford are believed to be willing to sell their star man providing a club comes in and meets their valuation which is thought to be in the region of £25million.

Benrahma was in dazzling form for the Bees last season as he scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 46 Championship games.

Aston Villa, West Ham United and Chelsea have all shown an interest in the winger during this transfer window but it appears that the Eagles are winning the race for his signature.

Palace have already raided the Championship for Eberechi Eze and are showing interest in his former QPR teammate Bright Osayi-Samuel but they could now be turning their attentions to Benrahma instead.

Brentford have already lost Ollie Watkins as he made the £33million move to Aston Villa and are now in danger of losing another of their devastating trio with Benrahma looking certain to leave this summer following their failure to win promotion.

The Bees have already bought in striker Ivan Toney from Peterborough United and are pressing ahead with a move for 27-year-old Iran international midfielder Saman Ghoddos of Amiens as they look to replace their star names.

Palace are keen to make additions in wide areas with the future of Wilfried Zaha still uncertain with speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Would Said Benrahma be a good signing for Crystal Palace?