Swansea City are winning the race ahead of Derby County for Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir according to Sky Sports News.

Swansea are looking to increase their attacking options with striker Rhian Brewster having returned to parent club Liverpool following the end of his successful loan spell last season.

Monaco are looking for £2.3million for the 24-year-old, though Swansea’s preference is for a loan deal, with an option to buy at the end.

Monaco’s discussions with Derby have centred on a cash-only deal, which is more attractive to the French side – but Derby aren’t prepared to meet the current asking price that Monaco value him at.

The Rams are looking for a new wide player this summer but it looks unlikely to be Grandsir unless they are able to match Monaco’s valuation for him.

The 24-year-old has failed to make too much of an impact for Monaco and spent last season on loan at fellow French side Brest where he scored three goals in 24 games.

Derby have recouped some transfer funds following the sales of Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe to Sheffield United but are keen to use their money on all aspects of their squad.

Swansea’s attacking department has been hit by the loss of Brewster and they are keen to make some new additions to help fill the void left by the young striker with a return looking unlikely at this stage with Liverpool hoping to see him as opposed to allowing him to go on loan once again.

Would Samuel Grandsir be a good signing for Swansea City?