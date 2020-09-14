Ex-Hull City and Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone has joined AS Monaco, as per their official club website.

The Italian has signed a two-year deal with the French Ligue 1 outfit.

Mannone, who is 32 years old, was released by Championship side Reading at the end of last season and has now found a new club.

Monaco’s Sporting Director, Paul Mitchell, has said: “We are very happy to welcome Vito Mannone to AS Monaco. After Kevin Volland, the arrival of Vito marks our desire to bring quality players as well as experience to a squad that includes many young talents, in order to provide the right balance between potential and experience.

“Vito has shown a high level of performance during his past experiences in different leagues and I am convinced that he has a lot to contribute to the squad. Welcome Vito!”

The ex-Italian Under-21 international joined Reading in 2017 and made 47 appearances for them. He was also loaned out to Major League Soccer side Minnesota United and Danish outfit Esbjerg fB during his time at the Madejski Stadium.

Mannone moved to England in 2007 to join Arsenal and had loan spells away from the Gunners at Barnsley and Hull City.

He left Arsenal permanently in 2013 to join Sunderland and he spent four years at the Stadium of Light whilst they were in the Premier League before switching to Reading.

Mannone will now be looking forward to a new chapter of his career at Monaco.

