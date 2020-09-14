According to West London Sport, QPR midfielder Dominic Ball is closing on on a new contract with the club.

Earlier this summer, QPR boss Mark Warburton expressed his hope of securing a new contract for Dominic Ball. Now, a positive update has emerged on Ball’s contract situation with the club.

As per a report from West London Sport, the former Rotherham United man is nearing a new deal with Rangers. Now only that but full-back Osman Kakay and goalkeeper Seny Dieng are also expected to pen new deals. However, it is said that Ball will be the latest player to commit his future to the club.

Ball’s contract was set to run out at the end of this season after signing a two-year contract with the club last summer.

Overall, Ball featured in 35 games across all competitions last season, scoring one goal and laying on two assists in the process. He featured heavily in defensive midfield, also filling in at centre-back if needs be. Ball started in all of Rangers’ Championship games from February 1st onwards, nailing down a spot in the starting 11.

So far this season, Ball has featured in both of QPR’s games, starting with the armband in a 3-2 cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle and coming off the bench in the club’s opening day win over Nottingham Forest.

QPR fans, are you happy to see that Ball will be extending his stay with the club? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

