Former QPR and Peterborough United midfielder Michael Doughty has left Swindon Town, as confirmed on their official club website at the weekend.

After two years at the County Ground, midfielder Michael Doughty has departed Swindon Town. The former QPR and Peterborough United man has been a firm favourite amongst supporters in his time with the club but now, he has moved on from the club.

Swindon confirmed Doughty’s departure at the weekend, citing “personal reasons” as to why he has left with immediate effect. Upon the announcement of the departure, the club moved to wish the midfielder the best for the future and thanked him for his service at with the Robins.

The 27-year-old notched up 107 appearances for Swindon Town while playing for the club. In the process, he scored 23 goals and laid on 22 assists. Doughty first joined the club on loan in 2016, following his successful first stint at the club with another temporary spell.

After a year with Peterborough United, Doughty returned to Swindon in 2018, once again becoming an important figure in their side.

Doughty made his way through the QPR youth academy and broke into their senior side, featuring 16 times for Rangers’ first-team while picking up experience on loan with Woking, Crawley Town, Aldershot Town, St Johnstone, Stevenage, Gillingham and of course, Swindon Town.

Now, with Doughty’s departure from Swindon confirmed, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out. Swindon Town fans, are you said to see Doughty leave the club? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

