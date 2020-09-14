Liverpool target Todd Cantwell could leave Norwich City this summer as a host of Canaries stars look set to depart according to The Daily Mail.

Norwich are looking to recoup some extra funds following their finances being hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic and although so far they have only lost Jamal Lewis, there could be further departures.

Ben Godfrey and Emiliano Buendia are two other players who could leave the Championship side and Cantwell already has a number of potential suitors.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with Cantwell as well as Liverpool in recent months although transfer speculation has quietened down in the last few weeks.

However, this latest news could be music to the ears of the top-flight elite who could now look to swoop once again for the midfielder.

Cantwell scored six goals and provided two assists for the Canaries last season whilst in the Premier League and was undoubtedly one of their better players despite their relegation to the second tier.

At just 22-years-old he also has age on his side with him having plenty of time to develop and improve his game over the coming years.

Cantwell has also played three times for the England under-21’s highlighting his International experience at such a young age.

Liverpool have sometimes struggled with the depth of their squad with Xherdan Shaquiri having not quite lived up expectations along with the departure of Adam Lallana and Cantwell could be an ideal acquisition to improve the depth at their disposal.

Would Todd Cantwell be a good signing for Liverpool?