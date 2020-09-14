Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed that midfielder Bradley Johnson will be absent from the club’s Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Another player has joined Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher on the sidelines at Blackburn Rovers, with Tony Mowbray confirming that midfielder Bradley Johnson has picked up a knock to his ankle.

Rovers are preparing for their trip to Newcastle but while most of the squad will be the same, Johnson will not feature in the Carabao Cup tie.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray confirmed Johnson’s absence when speaking to the club’s official website ahead of their journey to St James’ Park. Mowbray said that he will take “just about the same squad” with him to Newcastle but added he will select his side with “half an eye” on Saturday. He said:

“Bradley Johnson has taken a knock on his ankle and won’t be travelling with us. He’s the main one who is a problem for us, but I’m hoping he’ll be okay for the weekend.

“Apart from that, I think we’ll take just about the same squad with us. We’re short on numbers, but that’s okay because you can keep the group together and create this bond.

“We have to keep going. You do pick up a lot of knocks and niggles in the early stages of the season, particularly after a short pre-season schedule. There are a few knocks, a few aches and pains, but we’ll pick the team that we feel is right, albeit with half an eye on Saturday.”

Johnson, 33, found the back of the net at the weekend in Blackburn Rovers’ Championship season-opener as they fell to a 3-2 defeat.

The club will be hoping Johnson’s injury won’t see him out for too long given his involvement in the side last season. In his first season at Ewood Park, Johnson played 35 times across all competitions, scoring three goals an laying on two assists.

Blackburn Rovers fans, will Johnson be a miss? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, one of the club’s rumoured targets has completed a move to a Championship rival – find out more about that here.

Will Johnsno be a miss?