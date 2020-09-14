Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said he is not aware of Brentford’s rumoured interest in sought after goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

Charlton Athletic’s star goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from The Valley this summer. As covered here on The72, a whole host of Championship sides have been linked with the ‘keeper.

Most recently, Bournemouth and Brentford were said to have joined the chase for Phillips. Now, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has moved to address the links between Brentford and Phillips.

Speaking about Brentford’s rumoured interest in Phillips, Bowyer said he is unaware of the Bees links, but added that there is a “good possibility” that he will go to another club after an approach came in. He said:

“We’ve not heard anything from Brentford. It’s just people out there trying to escalate something. We’ve not heard a thing.

“There is a club that is interested in him that has approached us. I think there is a good possibility he’ll go there.”

With Brentford ‘keeper David Raya being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, the Bees will be in the market for a replacement. Phillips would be a good signing for Thomas Frank’s side, with the goalkeeper starring for Charlton Athletic in recent seasons.

Since coming through the club’s academy, Phillips has made the number one shirt his own. The 25-year-old has played 102 times for the club, keeping 28 clean sheets in the process. He played in every minute of Charlton’s Championship campaign last season as the club were relegated to League One.

Brentford fans, would you like to see Phillips make the move to Griffin Park this summer? Let us know what you think about a possible move in the poll below.

Would you welcome a move for Phillips?