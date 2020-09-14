According to a report from the Watford Observer, Watford defender Pervis Estupinan is closing in on a £15m move to Villareal.

Amid Watford’s relegation to the Championship, a whole host of players have been heavily linked with moves away. While Abdoulaye Doucoure has sealed a move to Everton, Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney continue to attract interest from elsewhere.

Now, it has been claimed that defender Pervis Estupinan could be another player heading for the exit door at Vicarage Road. The Watford Observer reports that the left-back is closing in on a move to Spain, with Villareal said to be in advanced talks over a potential deal for the defender.

Estupinan is said to be nearing a move to Villareal, with the clubs in advanced talks over a potential £15m deal. The La Liga side – now managed by ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery – are confident of securing a deal for Estupinan as they continue their summer recruitment drive.

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are also said to have expressed interest in signing Estupinan this summer but it looks like a move to Villareal is most likely.

Since signing for Watford back in 2017, Estupinan has spent most of his time out on loan in Spain. He is yet to make his Watford debut, enjoying temporary stints with UD Almeria, RCD Mallorca and CA Osasuna.

