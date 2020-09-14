Huddersfield Town could look to bring in another striker before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The Terriers have suffered a blow with new signing Danny Ward set to undergo a scan on his hamstring, which leaves them short of options up top.

Huddersfield’s new boss, Carlos Corberan, lost his first league game in charge of the Yorkshire club to Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday.

He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing in another attacker to boost his options going forward and has said: “I think we have to be ready for the options that we are going to need. We are still open in the market and we need to analyse very well the needs of the team.

“A positive thing for me was the performance of (Josh) Koroma. He showed a good performance. We have to think and at the same time we need see what are the options in the market and make decisions about how we can improve and how we can be stronger.”

Corberan has brought in Pipa, Ward and Joel Pereira this summer as he prepares for life as a head coach after managing Leeds United’s Under-23’s over the past couple of years.

The Spaniard will be looking to see his side bounce back from their disappointment against Norwich when they travel to Brentford this weekend.

They will definitely need another striker if key man Karlan Grant leaves for the Premier League over the coming weeks.

Will HTAFC get another forward in?