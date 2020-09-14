Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has revealed he had offers to leave this summer, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Not many knew much about him when he took the Tykes job in November last year but he has quickly become a popular figure at Oakwell.

Struber, who is 41 years old, kept the Yorkshire side in the Championship against the odds.

He was linked with Watford earlier in the summer and also had other options abroad.

Struber has said: “In the last few weeks, I had many offers but it’s not the right moment to go. I have a very good team here and good mates on my side with quality – my new assistant coaches and my whole staff have good quality and high competence.

“It is now the time for a big attack on the league with Barnsley. My goal is to work in the highest league at the highest level possible. I think I’ve grown up my personal philosophy and my personal leadership in a direction and I have the feeling I can work at the highest level.”

The Austrian boss managed in the youth set-up at Red Bull Salzburg prior to spells at FC Liefering and Wolfsberger before rocking up as an unknown quantity at Barnsley. His contract with the Tykes expires in 2022.

Struber’s side lost their opening day of the new Championship season at home to Luton Town on Saturday, but will be looking to bounce back next time out in the league against Middlesbrough.



Will Barnsley bounce back at Boro?