Sheffield Wednesday are still keen to sign West Brom forward Kenneth Zohore, but his high wages are making a deal difficult at the moment, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: West Brom. Zohore wages proving a massive problem in Sheff Wed deal. Baggies prefer a sale. Owls would do a buy. Bu… https://t.co/HSxksOlilD (@reluctantnicko)

The Owls are eager to bring in another striker and are trying to lure the ex-Denmark Under-21 international to Hillsborough. However, they may have to dig their hands deeper into their pockets to secure a move for him.

Zohore, who is 26 years old, only joined West Brom last summer but could be set to depart already, despite still having three years left on his contract with Slaven Bilic’s side.

He scored four goals in 17 games for the Midlands club as they were promoted to the Premier League last term.

Zohore moved to England in January 2016 to join Cardiff City from Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk and went on to score 24 goals in 101 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018 under Neil Warnock.

Prior to his move to Wales, Zohore also had spells at Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Brondby and IFK Goteborg.

Sheffield Wednesday made a dream start to the new season with a 2-0 win against Cardiff away and will be looking to build on that in their next league game against Watford.

Zohore would be a decent signing for the Owls, but it is proving a tough deal to strike.

Will SWFC get Zohore?