According to The Northern Echo, Blackburn Rovers have had a bid of £200,000 rejected for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

The report states that Blackburn will return with an improved bid for the Middlesbrough man but their valuation of the player have not been met as of yet.

The 22-year old was the first choice under previous Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, but the arrival of Dejan Stojanovic in January saw the pair rotated.

Since Neil Warnock took the reigns at The Riverside at the end of last season Stojanovic has been the number one. That was until the recent arrival of Marcus Bettinelli on loan from Premier League side Fulham earlier last week. The loanee is presumably now first choice given he started Middlesbrough’s season opener away at Watford on Friday.

Neil Warnock confirmed as much, stating both Stojanovic and Pears are set to challenge for the number two spot. “They’ve got to fight for their place, haven’t they,” he said. “Marcus is an excellent keeper. The gloves are in his hands at the moment, and it’s hard to see him being displaced.”

Although Rovers are to come back with a better offer, it is believed Tony Mowbray’s side are not looking to bid over £400,000.

Pears was the back-up ‘keeper against Watford last week but Stojanovic would have been on the bench had he not come down with an illness. The Macedonian is expected to start the game against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup second round tomorrow evening however.