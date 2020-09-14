Watford forward Luis Suarez is in ‘talks’ with Marseille, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Ligue 1 side are interested in luring the striker to France before the end of the transfer window.

Suarez, who is valued at £6.75 million on Transfermarkt, may leave Watford over the coming weeks having never made a senior appearance for them.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road this summer after an impressive loan spell at Real Zaragoza last season.

He scored 19 goals in all competitions to help the Spanish second tier side get into the Play-Offs.

Suarez joined Watford in 2017 and has been shipped out on loan three times to Real Vallodolid B, Gimnastic and Zaragoza since his switch to England.

Prior to moving to the Hertfordshire club, the Colombian had played in his native country for Leones, as well as having a loan spell at Granada B.

The Hornets face a battle to keep hold of many of their other senior players over the coming weeks, such as Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu.

Suarez is a player who Watford fans will be keen to see in action having seen him hit the ground running for Real Zaragoza last term. However, Marseille are looking to lure him away from Vladimir Ivic’s side and are now in discussions over a move for him.



