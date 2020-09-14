Bolton Wanderers are weighing up a move to re-sign defender Yoan Zouma, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The 22-year-old was released by the Trotters at the end of last season but is now back training with them.

Zouma, who is the brother of Chelsea centre-back Kurt, could stay with Ian Evatt’s side in League Two this term.

He joined the North West side in 2018 from French side Angers and initially linked up with their Under-23’s set-up. He then got his chance in their first-team last season in League One and went onto make 23 appearances in all competitions.

Evatt hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing him back to the University of Bolton Stadium and has said: “We wanted or would have liked to have tried to have kept Yoan, so he’s back in the building, he hasn’t got anything else”

“So we’ll have a look at him, see how he’s at, where he’s at and if he can fit into what we want to do, and if he does, there could be potentially something to be done there. If he doesn’t then we’ll move on again.”

Bolton have had a very busy summer and sported a new-look side as they lost the opening day of the season at home to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

It may some time for their new squad to gel and they will be eager to bounce back when they return to league action away to Colchester United this weekend.

Should BWFC re-sign Zouma?