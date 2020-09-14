Charlton Athletic are not interested in free agent Marcus Maddison, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old over recent days but he is not believed to be on their radar.

Maddison is available after being released by Peterborough United at the end of last season. He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Hull City.

Charlton are after some new signings and their boss, Lee Bowyer, has said: “I need to strengthen the squad and everyone can recognise that. The most important thing for me is to start building things behind the scenes so we can have a push.”

“It won’t just happen overnight. This is something that is going to take a bit of time because it has gone so far now the other way. Once we bring a few more in on the football side of things we will be a bit stronger. We need whatever is going on behind the scenes to get done first and then we can at least start moving forward, then things will look a lot better.”

Maddison will have to look elsewhere though as his search for a new club continues.

He is proven in League One and established himself as one of Peterborough’s star players over the past few years, scoring 62 goals altogether during his five years on the books at London Road.

Prior to his move to the Posh, the left-footed midfielder had spells at Newcastle United, Blyth Spartans, St. Johnstone and Gateshead.

