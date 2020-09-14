Sunderland would ‘ideally’ like to bring in another striker before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats wanted to sign Mateo Bajamich from Argentinian side Instituto Cordoba but are set to miss out on him to Major League Soccer outfit Houston Dynamo.

Sunderland have brought in Aiden O’Brien and Danny Graham in attacking areas so far in this transfer window and want more depth up top. However, the League One salary cap is making it hard to pursue targets.

Phil Parkinson’s side started the new campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light and still feel they need a couple of new faces.

Their boss said after the game on Saturday, as per a report by the Shields Gazette: “The main thing today was not being clinical enough with that final pass, the quality of the cross or the finish.

“It was a combination of us not showing enough quality in those areas, and the opposition defending well and the goalkeeper producing one fantastic save in particular. Irrespective of the shape of the team, it’s about when we get in those areas, can we produce? And I’m sure that we can.”

There are options in the transfer market that Sunderland could explore, such as the possibility to bring players in on loan before the end of the window.

The North East side will be looking to get their first win of the campaign away at Oxford United next time out.

Will Sunderland get another striker in?