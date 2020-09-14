Everton are still in the ‘race’ for AFC Bournemouth attacker Josh King, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Still in King race. If price is right. https://t.co/UWHyD0S3Ut (@reluctantnicko)

The Toffees made a dream start to the new Premier League season by beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away yesterday. They have had an impressive transfer window so far, bringing in the likes of James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, but could be in the hunt for more new faces.

King, who is 28 years old, is hoping he is thrown a top flight lifeline after Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship. He has also been linked with Spurs, Aston Villa and Fulham.

He scored six goals in all competitions for the Cherries last season as they slipped out of the Premier League. He joined them in 2015 and has chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years.

The pacey forward started his career in England at Manchester United and the Red Devils tried to bring him back to Old Trafford in January.

King made two appearances for their first-team as a youngster and had loan spells away at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn made his move to Ewood Park permanent in 2013 and he scored eight goals in 74 matches for the Lancashire side before Bournemouth signed him in 2015.

He is likely to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, with Everton a potential destination.



