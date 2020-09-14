According to the Glasgow Times, Gillingham are interested in signing free agent Calvin Miller following a recent trial with Plymouth Argyle.

Following his release from Celtic, left-sided player Calvin Miller has been linked with a move to the Football League. As covered here on The72, Miller has spent time on trial with Plymouth Argyle and now, it has been claimed that another League One club is taking an interest in the free agent.

As per a report from the Glasgow Times, Gillingham are keeping a close eye on Miller’s situation ahead of a possible move. Gills boss Steve Evans is said to be interested in bringing Miller to the Priestfield Stadium this summer but the club could face competition from overseas.

MLS outfit Sporting Kansas City have also been credited with interest in Miller, who will be hoping to find himself a new club sooner rather than later.

Miller, 22, has played in all roles on the left-hand side over the course of his career. Since making his breakthrough into senior football, Miller has played all his football in Scotland, appearing five times for Celtic after coming through their youth academy.

A lot of Miller’s experience was picked up out on loan, spending time with Ayr United and Dundee.

Now, with interest from England growing, it will be interesting to see how Miller’s situation pans out this summer. Gillingham fans, would you welcome a move for Miller? Let us know what you think about a possible move in the poll below.

