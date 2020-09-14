Speaking to BBC Radio Devon (quotes via Hull Live) Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has confirmed the club have accepted a bid from an unnamed club for star winger Randell Williams.

As reported here on The72 at the weekend, Hull City are believed to be closing in on the signing of Exeter City winger Randell Williams. Peterborough United have also been linked with the former Watford youngster but it is said that a move to the KCOM Stadium is most likely.

Now, amid heavy links with Hull City, Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has confirmed the club have accepted a bid for Williams. Taylor revealed the news when speaking on BBC Radio Devon, confirming it is now down to the player to make his decision.

Speaking about Williams’ looming departure, he said:

“We’ve accepted a fee, as it stands. As far as I’m aware, Randell is speaking to the two clubs in question with regards to if he wants to leave and wants to go to one of these clubs.

“It’s his decision. I know he’s got ambitions and aspirations to play at the highest possible level. If he’s still our player in the week then I expect him to work, and train, and be available for next weekend, but at the moment, it looks unlikely.”

Williams, 23, has been a star performer for Exeter City since signing for the club in January 2019. The former Watford winger – who spent time on loan with Wycombe Wanderers while on the books at Watford – mainly plays as a right midfielder but has also featured further forward as a right-winger and further back as a right-back at times.

With Exeter City, Williams has notched up 57 appearances, scoring five goals and laying on 14 assists in the process.

