According to a report from Lancs Live, Preston North End have rejected a £3m bid from Championship rivals Bournemouth for star defender Ben Davies.

After losing star man Nathan Ake to Manchester City earlier this summer, Bournemouth are looking to add another option at centre-back. It has been reported that the Cherries could turn to Preston North End man Ben Davies to fill the gap and now, an update has emerged regarding the chase.

Lancs Live has revealed that Preston North End have rejected a bid from Bournemouth for Davies. Jason Tindall’s side are said to have made an offer of £3m for the 25-year-old centre-back, only for the Lilywhites to turn it down.

Davies fits the bill as a potential replacement for Ake, with the Preston man also a left-footed, ball-playing centre-back. However, if they want to take Davies to the south of England, Bournemouth will have to come in with a bigger offer.

Davies is one of Preston’s prized assets, starring at the back over the course of the past few years. Since making his way through the club’s academy, Davies has played in 127 games for the club, scoring two goals and laying on two assists in the process.

The Preston youth acadey graduate has one year remaining on his deal at Deepdale, so the club will want to sort his contract situation sooner rather than later to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

