According to a report from the Glasgow Times, Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is interested in making a loan move to Rangers amid links with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bournemouth.

As covered here on The72 over the course of the summer, Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City were all linked with Murphy previously. Now, it has emerged that Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are also interested in a possible move for Murphy.

Glasgow Times report that Murphy is wanted by Rangers and the player would be open to a move to Ibrox. However, parent club Newcastle are keen for Murphy to stay at St James’ Park and compete for a place in Steve Bruce’s side. The report adds that Bournemouth are also among the sides to have “expressed interest” in Murphy recently.

Murphy was involved in Newcastle’s pre-season training and scored in a 2-1 win over Barnsley. While the Magpies are said to be interested in keeping the winger, he was absent from the squad in their season-opening win over West Ham.

Since joining Newcastle United from Norwich City, Murphy has struggled to make an impact. He has scored once and laid on three assists in 41 appearances for the club overall.

He spent half a season on loan with West Brom and spent last season with Sheffield Wednesday. Murphy impressed at Hillsborough, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances for the club.

