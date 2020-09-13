According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed (tweet -below), a tug-o-war is about to start up between Hull City and Huddersfield Town as they battle for Leeds United’s young midfielder Robbie Gotts for a season loan.

Leeds. To clear Jordan Stevens for exit to Swindon on loan his week. Also due to decide on Robbie Gotts. Hull now back in as well as Huddersfield. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

Leeds United have Andrea Radrizzani to thank for rescuing the youth set-up at Elland Road from the misery it was left in by his predecessor, Massimo Cellino. Radrizzani promised it would be restored to its former glory; it is a promise that he has stuck to.

The initial fixing was done with rated youngster from top continental sides being brought over to help form a solid core. These were augmented by top youngsters from domestic sides and players coming through the Leeds United academy.

Others were already in the system and doing well. One youngster gaining the plaudits of many was midfielder Robie Gotts (above vs York City). He impressed in the Under-23s during their title-winning 2018/19 campaign and got his first-team debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round this January, playing the full 90 minutes in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

He also turned out for a six-minute cameo in the 2-0, post-lockdown defeat by Cardiff City. Such was the consistency of his performances, he was awarded the Academy Player-of-the-Year accolade (tweet – below).

Of course, he’s well-known to Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan due to their time spent together at Elland Road and the Under-23 set-up that the Spaniard was manager of. However, Hull City will have had their scouts out preparing feedback so the Tigers cannot be discounted in their attempts to claw him towards East Yorkshire.

If a move is to be made to one of the Yorkshire sides wanting to bring him in, early next week should be when it is known whether Gotts is playing his football in the Championship and West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town or down the M62 in East Yorkshire and League One with Hull City.

