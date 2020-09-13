Wigan Athletic head coach John Sheridan told Wigan Today that he was disappointed with their 2-0 loss against Ipswich Town after they had their own chances to score.

It has been a tumultuous summer for Wigan. After being relegated due to a points deduction last summer, fans have been forced to worry whether they’ll even be able to play this summer. Many of their star players have already been sold and Sheridan only came in to replace Cook on Friday, giving him two days to prepare for today’s match.

With everything that happened, many would have been surprised with the way Wigan put up a good fight and did have chances to score. But despite that, they would go on to lose against Ipswich. Teddy Bishop opened the scoring with a header after a good free-kick routine and Gwion Edwards confirmed Wigan’s defeat with a well-aimed strike towards the end of the match.

After the match, Sheridan expressed his disappointment after losing considering they did have the chance to take the lead.

Sheridan said: “I thought we started the game very well.

“We possibly should have been two up, we created some great opportunities.

“The first goal changes the outcome of games so often, and who knows what might have happened.

“And their first goal is very disappointing…it’s a cheap foul, people switch off and it ends up in the back of the net.

“But while we were disappointed to go into half-time 1-0 down, in the second half we just never got going.

“I know it’s the first day of the season, it’s a boiling hot day and the pitch was sticky, but we didn’t play with any penetration at all.”

Did Wigan deserve better out of the match?