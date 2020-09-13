Ipswich Town head coach Paul Lambert has told the East Anglian Daily Times that he was very happy with the way they played in their 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

After a disappointing season which saw Ipswich drop out of promotion contention in the second half of the season, there is a lot of pressure on Lambert. If he doesn’t get this Ipswich side challenging for promotion quickly, there will be a lot of discussion about his future with the club.

This win was exactly what Lambert needed to silence his critics for another week. Ipswich got the lead after a quick free-kick routine allowed Teddy Bishop to head in from close range. The win would be sealed ten minutes from full time when Gwion Edwards fired in after a cross was swept into his path.

Lambert was delighted with the way his team played and thought they could have won by even more.

Lambert said: “Any win you get on the opening day is good, but the way we’re playing is the most pleasing aspect.

“I think we played some really good football. I’m really happy.

“We might have been three up at half-time. If we had scored that goal through Freddie (Sears) then that would have been one of the best team goals we’ve scored. The move was great.

“I’m really happy with Bish’s goal. He’s a really good footballer and was unlucky not to get a second with the one that hit the post. Then Gwion came on and gave us something as well. The same with Emyr (Huws).”

Did Ipswich Town deserve to win?