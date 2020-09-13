Rochdale are keen on signing Crystal Palace’s Scott Banks on loan according to a report from Alan Nixon.

After playing for the Linlithgow Rose Boys Club as a child, Banks joined the Dundee United academy. He never made a league appearance but was loaned out to Clyde where he made 12 appearances. In January 2020, he made a permanent move to Crystal Palace, a team famed for bringing youngsters through into the first team. He was then shipped back out on loan, playing for Alloa Athletic before the early end of the season.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has more players in front of him in the pecking order at Palace, especially after the signing of Eberechi Eze this summer. This means he is going to be heading back out on loan again and for the first time, he might get a taste of football in England.

According to this report, Rochdale are interested in signing Banks on loan. The Dale have been tipped for relegation from Sky Bet League One this season and they didn’t dispel anyone who thought that might happen after losing to Swindon Town yesterday. After losing a number of key players since the end of last season, they need to get new players in to make sure that they avoid the drop, something that would have been compounded after yesterday’s result. So while Banks is unproven in the EFL, Rochdale are keen on bringing him on loan to the club. Whether they can pull this off remains to be seen.

Would Banks be a good signing for Rochdale>