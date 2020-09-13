In the latest start to a league season on record, Ipswich Town, in front of an empty home, ground began the season with an earned victory.

Wigan, the very definition of a team in turmoil have lost twenty-one players since they last kicked a league ball, albeit a division higher. With five players making their league debuts from the academy alone, it was fair to say no one knew what to expect from newly-appointed-on-Friday manager John Sheridans side.

Ipswich began with a tried and tested in pre-season 4-3-3 formation, whilst Wigan had no proper pre-season to test such things, and from the off it was apparent that the Latics were disjointed, although the first real chance fell to the teenage defender Obi, who misplaced a header after a late move into the box.

This danger moment seemed to steel the Ipswich team, who began to play much more fluid football, soon enough, from a quickly taken free-kick Freddie Sears placed a ball into the box, only for the aforementioned Obi to flick up, and a forward moving Teddy Bishop to head into the net, 1-0.

Wigan were by no means out of the game, with a few tasty tackles from both sides, and again Obi found himself with a chance of scoring, seemingly not being picked up by the defending blues, it was clear that no walkover was on the cards today.

Ipswich nearly doubled their lead with a free kick opportunity, only for Sears to whip over, and Bishop also hit the post in the closing minutes to the slightly slow first half, under a belting Suffolk sun. Luke Chambers had a chance to score, but instead defended the header floor-bound, The fist-pumping club-captain having been reasonably well worked as an attacking right-back.

The second half saw Ipswich striker Drinan replaced by social-media-friendly James Norwood, who was instantly troublesome to the Wigan defence, matching up well to the potential man of the match Kal Naismith, playing a CB role instead of his more familiar attacking location.

Wigan were on the rise, and with nearly 80% possession at one point, the commentators questioned whether Ipswich were happy with defending a 1-0, almost provoked into a sub, Lambert brought on Welsh trickster Gwion Edwards, who instantly drew tackles and attention.

Sears missed another free-kick from close range, surely being the nominated taker, rather than just fancying it, and the game seemed to be sliding towards a tense close, Wigan still very much in the match, with the irritant Joe Garner causing issues, the former Ipswich forward had attempted an over-head-kick in the first half, catching the entire pitch off-guard, and hitting the cross-bar.

Before Wigan managed a break-away the club-captain Chambers played a chess-level tactical foul, breaking up play to earn a yellow card, almost smirking. The Ipswich ship needed steadying, the arrival of Emyr Huws designed to slow down play, but, no sooner than the change was made, Bishop departing, an attack down the left-flank saw Judge, running the ball to the base-line pass to a carousel-like Norwood, who turned the ball deftly into the path of a tumbling Edwards to slot home. 2-0

The game had ten minutes plus injury time to run, and it was to see a brief resurgence from Wigan, although the energy had gone from the less-than-season-ready Latics, and the gargantuan Holy in the Ipswich goal was not threatened.

All in all, Sky gave Teddy Bishop the man of the match, but realistically the makeshift defender Kal Naismith deserved the accolade, keeping first Drinan, then Sears, and finally Norwood, relatively quiet for ninety minutes.

Wigan played a solid game, and the irony of their turmoil is the players shop-windowed themselves perfectly. Sheridan will have his work cut out to build a team, especially if those at the club are prised away cheaply, Man-of-the-Match performances could well derail a recovery.