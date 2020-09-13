Things continue to get worse for Wigan Athletic as they lost 2-0 to Ipswich Town on the opening day of the season.

It has been a nightmare summer for Wigan. They were relegated following a points deduction with head coach Paul Cook deciding to leave the team at that point as well. What has followed is a summer where fans wonder if they will survive the year as well as seeing all of their best players leave. They faced Ipswich on the opening day of the Sky Bet League One season, a side that disappointed following their own relegation last season.

To make matters worse for Wigan, who had John Sheridan on the touchline for the first time, they lost this crucial match. A quick free-kick routine baffled the Wigan defence and led to Teddy Bishop heading in the opener. The game was sealed for Ipswich late on when Gwion Edwards was able to hit home a good shot.

You can relive the match through our gallery below.