Swansea City’s Freddie Woodman has told the club website that he thought the entire team was excellent after they beat Preston North End 1-0.

The Swans lost in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last season and are hoping to get back into that picture this season. Yesterday, they faced a Preston North End side which has a similar target of making it into the play-offs.

And Swansea got off to the best start possible. Jake Bidwell, not long after a strike of his got disallowed, put a good cross in for Morgan Gibbs-White who duly finished. This was the highly-rated young midfielder’s debut after moving on loan from Wolves and he was able to show why he is seen as such a prospect.

Following the game, Woodman heaped praise on his teammates. The young goalkeeper, who is on loan from Newcastle United, said they were all excellent and put a shift in to make sure all three points went back to South Wales.

Woodman said: “It’s nice to get the season under way and start it with a clean sheet and a win.

“I thought the lads were excellent and put a really good shift in. As we saw last year, Deepdale is a very hard place to come in normal circumstances, so to come away with three points is brilliant.

“It’s only game one so we remain humble, go again next week in training and see what happens next Saturday.

“I just wish the fans were here to celebrate it. The away end would have been bouncing.

“I’m glad to be back but sad that they were not at Preston to celebrate with us. This win is for them.”

