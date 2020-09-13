Luton Town got the edge over last season’s relegation rival Barnsley after beating them 1-0 in the opening game of the season.

Last year, both Barnsley and Luton looked doom for the drop as they often swapped who was bottom of the Sky Bet Championship. But a good run of form at the end of the season saw both teams manage to survive the drop on the last day of the season. That said, Barnsley only survived because of Wigan Athletic’s points deduction.

Neither team want to be in a relegation fight this season so getting off to a good start with a win was crucial. The game was not a thrilling one but Luton were able to get the crucial match-winning goal. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu headed the ball into space and James Collins was able to race onto it and score the only goal of the game.

You can relive the game through our match gallery below!