Goalkeeper Matt Ingram has two clean sheets in two games for Hull City so far this season.

Last season’s first choice George Long hasn’t made match day squad in any of the opening three competitive matches for the Tigers this term.

The ex-Sheffield United stopper apparently suffered a ‘knock’ in training and hasn’t been seen.

Long played between the sticks for Hull during their wretched form during the second-half of the last campaign and only has a year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium. A departure for him before the end of the transfer window isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, with a few Championship clubs still after back-up options.

Ingram moved to Hull from QPR last summer and was used as their number two throughout the whole of last season. He made just four appearances for Grant McCann’s side last term but has grasped his opportunity so far this season with both hands.

The 26-year-old helped the Tigers beat Sunderland on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 0-0 draw and kept Gillingham at bay yesterday in his sides’ comfortable 2-0 win at Priestfield.

Ingram has experience of playing in League One in the past and is making a strong case to become Hull’s number one, even if Long returns to contention.

McCann’s side have made a winning start to life in the third tier and are closing in on another signing, with Exeter City winger Randell Williams believed to be moving to the KCOM Stadium, as per The72.

Should Ingram be Hull's number one now?