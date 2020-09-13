QPR boss Mark Warburton was full of praise for new signings Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie after his sides’ 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The departure of Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace will be swiftly forgotten if the Hoops are quick off the blocks this season.

New striker Lyndon Dykes introduced himself to the R’s faithful watching from home with a debut goal and looks to be the man to replace the goals of Jordan Hugill from last season.

QPR forked out £2 million to lure the Australian forward down the border from Scotland from Livingston to London and he is exciting their supporters, along with his new manager. Warburton said, as per FourFourTwo: “His work ethic is outstanding, he can link up play and has an eye for goal. Teams became aware of him but we moved swiftly and got the deal done. I think it’s a fantastic piece of business by the club.”

The Hoops also saw off competition from elsewhere to sign defender Rob Dickie from Oxford United. Leaking goals was an issue in the last campaign but the 24-year-old is seen as the man to tighten up their backline this term.

Starting the new season with a clean sheet is a big boost for Warburton’s men and they will be looking to make it two wins from two when they travel to newly promoted Coventry City on Friday night.

QPR are also in the hunt for another striker to compete with Dykes up top, as covered by The72.

