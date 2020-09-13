Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City got off to a dream start yesterday by beating Brentford 1-0 at St. Andrew’s.

The new Blues’ boss has been busy since taking charge of the Midlands club and has brought in seven new faces. However, their recruitment isn’t stopping just yet and another striker is on their radar.

Birmingham should go all out to sign Scott Hogan from rivals Aston Villa on a permanent basis. He could be available for the right price with his deal at Villa Park expiring next year.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Birmingham and scored seven goals in 18 games.

They need another forward to add competition to Lukas Jukiewicz and he is the ideal candidate as he is proven in the Championship and already knows the club now.

The Salford-born forward had spells at Halifax Town and Hyde before moving to Rochdale in 2013. His 19 goals for the Dale caught the eye of Brentford who swooped to sign him a year later.

He was prolific for the Bees during his time at Griffin Park and scored 21 goals in 36 games to earn a £12 million to Villa in 2017. However, he has since managed 10 goals in 61 appearances for Dean Smith’s side and has also been loaned out to Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Birmingham fans will be dreaming of a promotion push after their triumph yesterday and if they landed Hogan there’s no reason why they can’t make a go of it this season.

Will BCFC sign Hogan?