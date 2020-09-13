Bournemouth forward Josh King is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Aston Villa, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Twitter: Bournemouth. Josh King could be off if price is right. On Spurs short list. Fulham thinking about it. Villa kind of… https://t.co/XTrlRk79KI (@reluctantnicko)

The Norway international could be thrown a Premier League lifeline before the end of the transfer window.

Bournemouth started life back in the Championship with a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers yesterday but face a real battle to hold onto King over the coming weeks.

King, who is 28 years old, scored six goals in all competitions for them last season as they slipped out of the Premier League. He joined Bournemouth in 2015 and has chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years.

The Cherries would find it hard to start in his way if a top flight club came in for him and the price was right.

The pacey forward started his career in England at Manchester United and the Red Devils tried to bring him back to Old Trafford in January.

King made two appearances for their first-team as a youngster and had loan spells away at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn made his move to Ewood Park permanent in 2013 and he scored eight goals in 74 matches for the Lancashire side before Bournemouth signed him in 2015.

He has been a useful player for the Cherries but could be on his way out now.

Will King leave AFCB?