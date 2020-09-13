Marseille have taken a look the possibility of signing Watford forward Luis Suarez, according to a report by French news outlet Le 10 Sport.

The Ligue 1 side are showing an interest in luring the striker away from Vicarage Road.

Suarez, who is 22 years old, has been linked with La Liga clubs this summer but is now on the radar of Marseille.

He has spent last season on loan in the Spanish second tier at Real Zaragoza and scored 19 goals in all competitions to help them get into Play-Offs, so there is no wonder other clubs are wanting him now.

Suarez joined Watford three years ago but has never made an appearance for their first-team yet. Instead, he has been shipped out on loan from Vicarage Road three times to Real Vallodolid B, Gimnastic and Zaragoza.

Prior to moving to the Hertfordshire club, the Colombian had played in his native country for Leones, as well as having a loan spell at Granada B.

The Hornets face a battle to keep hold of many of their other senior players over the coming weeks, such as Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu.

Suarez is a player who Watford fans will be keen to see in action having seen him hit the ground running for Real Zaragoza last term.

The Hornets started life back in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Friday and will be looking to make it two wins from two when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Will Suarez stay at Watford?