When Andrea Radrizzani took Leeds United out of the crazy hands of Massimo Cellino, one of his first promises was to rebuild the youth system that his predecessor had decimated and left to go fallow.

A mixture of young players from famous sides on the continent were augmented with rated players from domestic clubs. Jordan Stevens was one of the latter, joining the Whites from Forest Green. Now he could be heading out of the club according to Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet – below):

Leeds. To clear Jordan Stevens for exit to Swindon on loan his week. Also due to decide on Robbie Gotts. Hull now back in as well as Huddersfield. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

Young starlet Stevens first made a name for himself at Forest Green. He came through the ranks at the club, making his breakthrough at the club in 2017 when he broke into first-team plans aged just 17.

He went on to make 15 appearances for Forest Green Rovers, with 9 of these appearances being in League Two and three games each in the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup. Youngster Stevens scored in the 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Cheltenham and assisted a goal in a 3-3 FA Cup draw with Exeter.

He was snapped up by Leeds United in January 2018 and quickly established himself in the Under-23s squad then under the guidance of now-Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan. His potential there was spotted early on and he’s made four Sky Bet Championship appearances for Leeds, the last one a 17-minute substitute run-out in the final game of last season – the 4-0 win against Charlton Athletic.

Interest from Swindon Town will allow the Whites youngster to get some valuable, first-team experience under his belt. With Leeds United running a lean squad, at the best of times, the demands of a ‘first-team bubble’ mean that game-time is unlikely for Stevens at Elland Road.

A move to Swindon, who were 3-1 winners against Rochdale yesterday, would give Jordan Stevens much-needed exposure to the rigours of first-team football in a very competitive league.

Would Jordan Stevens' football needs best be served at Leeds United or Swindon Town?