According to Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed (tweet – below), Bournemouth’s valuation of right-sided winger David Brooks is pretty much putting off interest in him from Leicester City and keeping Spurs and Manchester United at bay.

Bournemouth. Want 50 for Brooks. That is keeping Leicester at bay for now. Man U and Spurs watching developments. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

That £50m valuation or price on his head is enough to make any side baulk at any form of interest. It is a more than substantial amount to ask for any player; it usually being the amount that world-recognised stars are traded in.

However, reporter Nixon, in answering a query from a follower on Twitter, thinks that there is a definite method to what the Cherries are doing:

Bournemouth think he gets them promoted. So pricing him out of a move. https://t.co/jYBM4u6BsL — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

Brooks arrived at the south coast club in a £10m transfer from Sheffield United at the start of July 2018. He’d come to the Blades and their Under-18 set-up via Manchester City’s youth network and Academy.

His time at Bournemouth has seen him feature in 43 games for the Cherries, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists. All of these goals and assists have come across 39 Premier League appearances whilst at the club.

Brooks is a 12-cap, 1-goal full Wales international and does have the potential to kick-on and improve to bigger things. There is little doubt that this would include moving back to the Premier League, a league where he has already shown that he can handle the competition and the pressure.

However, as reporter Nixon indicates, the valuation of him as a ‘£50m player’ is more a precautionary hands-off rather than an honest valuation of what he is worth as a player. Whilst the Premier League might be awash with money, it isn’t to this degree.

Will David Brooks get Bournemouth Premier League promotion or is he destined to leave this window?