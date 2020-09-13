Hull City are closing in on the signing of a wide player, believed to be Exeter City’s Randell Williams, as per BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Reading between the lines it looks like Randell Williams from @OfficialECFC . He couldn’t quite deny it. #hcafc https://t.co/cjhJWOiR4P (@bbcburnsy)

The Tigers have been linked with the League Two winger and could be set to seal a deal to sign him tomorrow.

Williams, who is 23 years old, scored five goals in 46 games in all competitions for Exeter last season to help them get to the Play-Off final.

He also chipped in with 14 assists and won their Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards for last term.

Williams started his career on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as a youngster before joining Watford in 2017. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets but was a key player for their youth side.

He was loaned out twice to Wycombe Wanderers during his time at Vicarage Road to gain first-team experience.

Williams left Watford on a permanent basis in January 2019 to join Exeter and has since been a standout player for the Grecians.

Hull made a solid start to life in League One after their 2-0 away win at Gillingham yesterday, courtesy of goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Magennis.

Grant McCann’s side want more signings before the end of the transfer window and could be set to bring in Williams.

Would Williams be a good signing for Hull?