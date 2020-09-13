Leeds United starlets Jordan Stevens (main image) and Robbie Gotts are two youngsters likely to leave Elland Road in the coming days, according to Alan Nixon on Twitter (below), as the Whites look to expose the pair to the rigours of first-team football.

Leeds. To clear Jordan Stevens for exit to Swindon on loan his week. Also due to decide on Robbie Gotts. Hull now back in as well as Huddersfield. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

Leeds United have rebuilt their youth set-up under the ownership of Andrea Radrizzani after it was left to go to wrack and ruin under the extreme cost-cutting measures of former owner Massimo Cellino.

At first, players were brought in from sides on the continent to provide bulk to the Whites set-up and to make them competitive. To augment this, highly-rated players were scouted from English sides or fast-tracked through the Academy set-up at Elland Road.

Gotts (above vs Arsenal) is one of the latter. The 20-year-old central midfielder is a Harrogate-born youngster who has been at the Whites since he was a schoolboy. He’s been promoted up through the age ranks and made his first-team debut in the FA Cup Third Round defeat at Arsenal in January this year. He went on to feature in a six-minute cameo as Leeds returned from lockdown with a 2-0 loss to Cardiff City.

Jordan Stevens is highly-thought-of as a youngster at Elland Road. The right-sided winger joined Leeds United two years ago from Forest Green and has had more exposure to the first-team than teammate Gotts has. After 15 appearances (1 goal/1 assist) for Forest Green, Stevens has turned out six times for Leeds United, five of these being substitute appearances in last season’s Sky Bet Championship.

Nixon states that Swindon Town are taking a look at Stevens whilst Hull City are now said to be interested, alongside Huddersfield Town, in the hunt for youngster Gotts. Whichever outfit lands whichever Leeds United youngster, it will benefit the Whites no end with both getting exposure to the week-in, week-out demands of first-team football.

