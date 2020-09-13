Bradford City will take a look at Crystal Palace striker John-Kyami Gordon, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Bradford. To take a look at young Palace striker John-Kymani Gordon on loan. Top prospect. (@reluctantnicko)

The Bantams are weighing a loan move for the highly-rated youngster.

Gordon, who is 17 years old, could be shipped out on loan to the Football League by Palace to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The teenager has been on the books at Selhurst Park since 2011 and has risen up through the youth ranks of the Premier League side.

He signed his first professional contract for Roy Hodgson’s side in July and made the bench for the London club in a league game against Wolves last season.

Bradford are now tempted to loan him to League Two as they look to sharpen their attacking options.

The Bantams drew 0-0 on the opening day of their new campaign yesterday at home to Colchester United and are in need of some firepower up top.

Their boss, Stuart McCall, rued his sides’ missed opportunities and told their official club website: “There were moments where we thought the game was ours for the taking and we looked really on top. I am sure, with 15,000 supporters behind us going into the final stages, they might have been able to suck the ball in for us.

“Hard work will never be doubted in our side, now. The endeavour and effort of our players will always be there, in every game. As a group, we are going in the right direction but need to improve on the quality in certain areas.”

