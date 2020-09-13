QPR boss Mark Warburton has said bringing in another striker is a ‘priority’ for his side, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops have made a solid start to the new Championship season with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Debutant striker Lyndon Dykes scored from a penalty and Ilias Chair added another to give the London club all three points.

Despite signing Dykes from Livingston, QPR still want to bring in another striker as competition and back-up.

They have delved into the transfer window to bring in the likes of George Thomas, Rob Dickie and Luke Amos this summer but are still after one or two more acquisitions to add the finishing touches to their squad.

Dykes is an exciting signing for the R’s and could have some competition if Warburton is able to bring in another striking option before the end of the transfer deadline.

Their manager was delighted with the win yesterday and told their official club website: “We had to show a lot of commitment, togetherness and quality, as well as making sure we stuck to the game plan which the players did well.We looked good all afternoon so I am really pleased with the performance.”

“Rob Dickie at the back with his physicality, range of passing and technical ability was hugely impressive. Then Lyndon Dykes, the work rate from him today was outstanding. Again, the physicality, the cleverness in his play was fantastic.”

Next up for QPR is a trip to newly promoted Coventry City on Friday.

How many more signings do you need QPR fans?