Brentford will target Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips if David Raya leaves, as per a report by The Sun.

The Bees’ current number one is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Phillips, who is 25 years old, could be thrown a Championship lifeline by Thomas Frank’s side following Charlton’s relegation to League One last season.

The 6ft 2inc stopper has been with the Addicks since he was eight and has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley. He had loan spells away at Whitehawk, Bishop’s Stortford and Cheltenham Town in his early career before breaking into Charlton’s first-team.

He made his senior debut for the London club in the 2016/17 season and has since made 102 appearances.

Phillips helped Lee Bowyer’s side gain promotion to the second tier in 2019 but couldn’t prevent them from relegation last term.

He has been left out of their opening couple of games of the new campaign, with Lee Bowyer opting for Ben Amos between the sticks.

Brentford could make a swoop for him if Raya goes to the Emirates now. The Spaniard has been linked with the Gunners throughout this transfer window and Mikel Arteta’s side have identified him a potential replacement for the Aston Villa-bound Emiliano Martinez.

Phillips has experience of playing in the Championship from last season and would compete with Luke Daniels for the goalkeeping position at Brentford this season.

Daniels played for Frank’s men yesterday as they lost 1-0 to Birmingham City.

Should Brentford target Phillips?