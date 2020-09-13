Sheffield Wednesday are set to hold ‘talks’ with West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore over a loan move, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The forward is poised to leave the Hawthorns and will have discussions with the Owls tomorrow.

Zohore, who is 26 years old, has also got interest from clubs in Turkey and Italy but is believed to be open to a move to Hillsborough. He only joined West Brom last summer but could be set to depart already, despite still having three years left on his contract with the Midlands club.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for another forward and have identified the ex-Denmark Under-21 international as a key target. They have one senior striker in their squad in Jordan Rhodes and want Zohore to come in and sharpen their attacking options.

Zohore scored four goals in 17 games for Slaven Bilic’s side as they were promoted to the Premier League last season.

He moved to England in January 2016 to join Cardiff City from KV Kortrijk and went onto score 24 goals in 101 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018 under Neil Warnock.

Prior to his move to Wales, Zohore also had spells at Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Brondby and IFK Goteborg.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday could be on the horizon for him now as they look to lure him to South Yorkshire on a loan deal.

Their 2-0 win away at Cardiff yesterday leaves them on -9 points but they will be confident of clawing all the points back after an impressive start to the campaign.

