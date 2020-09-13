According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace have beaten out interest from fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and West Ham United to land exciting Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

Nixon says that Palace have waited patiently as they looked to wait for the right time to strike, doing this to avoid being sucked into an auction. Having decided the time is right, Palace are now ready to commit to the tune of £20m for the Algerian flyer.

Per London Football and an article from yesterday, Brentford boss Thomas Frank reiterated that Benrahma was free to leave if the Bees’ valuation of him was met. Frank said: “No doubt we take the decision together but if the price is right for Said Benrahma we’re open [for business]. That’s how the football club works.”

The Algerian, who Brentford paid a paltry £1.5m for from French side OGC Nice, has made 91 appearances for the Bees, scoring 28 goals and providing 27 assists. 17 of those goals and 9 of those assists came in last season’s Championship when it was a case of so close but no cigar as Brentford lost out at Wembley to rivals Fulham in the Play-Off Final.

The Sun’s Nixon writes that Benrahma is keen to play in the Premier League and that he “is also happy to stay in the London area.” Nixon continues by adding that Palace could even be bringing the talented and exciting winger in to not only challenge Andros Townsend but to ultimately replace him.

Benrahma was absent from the Brentford line-up for today’s game at Birmingham City, a game they lost 1-0 to a Jeremie Bela goal.

