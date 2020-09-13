According to Metro, Arsenal are ready to step up the pace and step in with a second move for Brentford stopper David Raya as they look to replace Emiliano Martinez who is bound for Aston Villa.

Spanish stopper Martinez has been a faithful back-up to Gunners no.1 Bernd Leno and proved he can step up to the mark after the German suffered an injury in the latter part of the last Premier League campaign.

Due to the prowess that he showed in that run of Arsenal games, Martinez is thought not to be willing to step back into the shadows at the Emirates and is said to be nearing a move to Aston Villa. This has, say the Metro, prompted Arsenal to go back in for Brentford stopper Raya as a replacement.

24-year-old Raya has been at the London club since a July 2019 move from Blackburn Rovers for a fee believed to be around the £3m mark. This move came six years after he joined Rovers from Spanish side UD Cornella.

Raya went on to make 108 appearances for the Blackburn Rovers first team, conceding 130 goals and keeping 32 cleans sheets for the Lancashire outfit. It was the skills and potential that he showed which convinced the Bees to make a move.

Metro’s article adds that Brentford shot-stopper Raya “has been earmarked as Martinez’s replacement” at the Arsenal keeper edges near what is said to be a £16m move to the Midlands with Villa. The Sun’s Alan Nixon says that the Gunners are ready to splash out to the tune of £10m to bring Brentford’s Raya to North London.

