It was the first full-fixture weekend of the EFL’s 2020/21 campaign as clubs came back onto the pitch for a season delayed by over-running of the 2019/20 campaign after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Still going on behind locked doors, clubs will still be glad to shake off the last cobwebs of training and get back into league action in a campaign that has been preceded by cup competitions.

There was excitement and goals across all three EFL divisions with League One also showing four red cards across four games. There were important results in all divisions but here are five from across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Sky Bet Championship

Cardiff City 0 – 2 Sheffield Wednesday

It was a crucial win against a Neil Harris Cardiff side who are usually strong on their own patch. It was a game won by goals from Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes. More importantly, though, it was a welcome 3 points as the Owls look to overcome a 12-point deduction for financial infractions.

Birmingham City 1 – 0 Brentford

Last season’s beaten Championship Play-Off Finalists Brentford were hindered without Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and David Raya today. They went down to a narrow loss with Jeremie Bela scoring the vital goal just before half-time. Brentford will need to bounce back next time out against Huddersfield Town.

League One

Accrington Stanley 2 – 0 Peterborough

Accrington Stanley were coming off of an EFL Trophy turkey shoot against Leeds United Under-21s and a 7-0 victory. Peterborough were having to readjust to life without hotshot striker Ivan Toney who’d moved to Brentford for a £multi-million fee. As it was, it was Stanley who came out on top with goals from Dion Charles and Tarki Uwakwe – the Chelsea loanee adding to his hat-trick against the young Leeds side.

League Two

Barrow 1 – 1 Stevenage Borough

Reprieved from relegation to the National League by Mansfield Town’s EFL-mandated relegation, many eyes were on Stevenage today. It was a game of two penalties with Inih Effiong’s (85′) for Stevenage cancelling out Barrow’s own penalty (12′) converted by Dior Angus. A creditable draw for a side in Stevenage who won’t want to be messing around near the bottom again.

Southend 0 – 4 Harrogate 4

Southend’s Roots Hall ground was the first ground that Harrogate Town played a fixture on in the Football League on Saturday. It was a game that they walked away from as 4-0 winners thanks to a brace from Jack Muldoon (25′ and 69′) and goals from Lloyd Kerry (44′) and Aaron Martin (60′). First game in the Football League for the North Yorkshire side and topping the League Two table.

Will Harrogate Town make a success of their first season in the Football League?