QPR’s post-Eberechi Eze era started last Saturday with a 2-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest. It was new boy Lyndon Dykes who hit the first Rs goal from the penalty spot with Illias Chair sealing it late in time added-on.

Last season QPR suffered crippling inconsistency and the result of that was a disappointing midtable finish as they limped into 13th position, 12 points shy of the playoff picture.

Mark Warburton will be wanting to correct this for the 2020/21 campaign and will be looking for more of what he saw from his side in the taking apart of Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest last Saturday. To achieve that, here’s the predicted starting XI for the Rs.

GK: Joe Lumley – the former Blackpool stopper made the side for the Forest game last week and keepers are normally pretty permanent a fixture.

LB: Lee Wallace – 33-year-old Wallace joined QPR on a free last July from SPL giants Rangers. Made 1 tackle against Forest but was tidy with the ball (77% accuracy) from 23 passes.

CB: Yoann Barbet – Rench centreback Barbet joined QPR from Brentford on a free transfer last summer. Solid during his time at Brentford, won 2 tackles and 4 headed balls against Forest. Nailed-on starter.

CB: Robert Dickie – 24-year-old Dickie signed for QPR from Oxford United at the start of this month. Solid against Forest in QPR’s 2-0 victory. Looks like being first-choice pairing wth Barbet.

RB: Osman Kakay – London-born Kakay came up through the ranks at QPR, returning to the club from a loan at Partick Thistle in January this year. Won 2 tackles against Forest and completed 3 dribbles.

DM: Tom Carroll – picked up earlier this month as a free agent after being released by Swansea at the end of January. Accurate (81%) against Forest from his passing, completing 25 passes and also made 3 tackles.

DM: Geoff Cameron – the second lock in Mark Warburton’s ‘Double 6’ set of defensive midfielders. Solid agaisnt Forest last week with 2 tackles. Should get the nod.

LM: Illias Chair – a thorn in Forest’s side last weekend. Completed 31 passes (76% accurate) with 2 key passes that created chances. Tricky player, fully deserved his goal.

CM: Luke Amos – 23-year-old Amos arrived at Loftus Road from London side Tottenham in mid-August. 18 accurate passes and 2 chances created against Forest. A player who will only improve this season – will be named today.

RM: Osayi Bright Samuel – exciting youngster and a signing from Blackpool in 2017. 93 games for QPR and will make in 94 against Coventry tonight. Could add to his 10 Rs goal tally too.

CF: Lyndon Dykes – Dykes joined QPR in a £2m move from Livingston and did so with 2 goals to his name from the SPL. Added a debut Championship goal against Forest last time out from the penalty spot. Shoo-in to start against the Sky Blues.

Who will most likely win this match-up? QPR? Coventry City?